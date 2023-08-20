News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Prays For Rajiv Gandhi in Ladakh

Rahul Prays For Rajiv Gandhi in Ladakh

By REDIFF NEWS
August 20, 2023 18:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, on his 79th birth anniversary on the banks of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, August 20, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father on his 79th birth anniversary, here and below. All Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Rahul with Ladakhi children at the prayer meeting.

 

IMAGE: Ladakhis welcome Rahul, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Buddhist monks at the prayer meeting, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The territory around the Pangong Lake is fiercely contested between the Indian and Chinese armies, especially after the PLA's incursions into Ladakh after April 2020.

 

IMAGE: Rahul leaves on his motorcycle after the prayer meeting.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

 

REDIFF NEWS
 
