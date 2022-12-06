News
Rahul gives flying kisses to people watching his yatra from BJP office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2022 09:40 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on Tuesday morning on a rather interesting note, giving flying kisses to people who gathered at the Bharatiya Janata Party Jhalawar office's rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Jhalawar, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

This comes a day after he targeted the saffron party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram'.

The yatra resumed from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi had stopped on Monday night, and crossed Jhalawar city in the morning.

 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, several ministers and MLAs are accompanying Gandhi.

After covering approximately 12 km, the yatra is scheduled to reach Devarighata at around 10 am.

After lunch, it will resume from Suket at 3.30 pm. The night stay has been planned at Moru Kalan Khel Maidan in Jhalawar.

Even as Gandhi is taking out his yatra in Rajasthan, the party high command appointed senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa the state's in-charge after Ajay Maken tendered his resignation from the post.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
