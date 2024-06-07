Rahul gets bail in defamation case filed by BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was granted bail by a special court in Bengaluru in connection with a case filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after addressing a press conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi on June 6, 2024. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The advertisement ahead of assembly polls last year accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule.

The court had on June one granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief, after they appeared before it in connection with the defamation case.

Judge K N Shivakumar had directed Gandhi to appear before the court on June seven without fail.