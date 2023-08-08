News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, says India is his home

Rahul gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, says India is his home

Source: PTI
August 08, 2023 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored following a directive of the Supreme Court, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rahul and Priyanka at 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow he was asked to vacate after Gandhi was disqualified as member of the lower house on March 24 as a result of his conviction and a two-year jail term awarded to him for the 'Modi surname' remarks.

 

"Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (whole country is my home)," quipped Gandhi when asked about being allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership of the lower house after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol, after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court's conviction in the criminal defamation case.

A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month's time to vacate the official residence. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Paying price for...': Rahul vacates Delhi bungalow
'Paying price for...': Rahul vacates Delhi bungalow
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
How coach Salam Bayash shaped Tilak Varma's career
How coach Salam Bayash shaped Tilak Varma's career
Maha CM's son recites Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha
Maha CM's son recites Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha
Opposition moves privilege notice against Piyush Goyal
Opposition moves privilege notice against Piyush Goyal
Derek O'Brien suspended, later allowed to attend RS
Derek O'Brien suspended, later allowed to attend RS
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Modi and Shah are scared of Rahul'

'Modi and Shah are scared of Rahul'

'We are eagerly awaiting Rahulji'

'We are eagerly awaiting Rahulji'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances