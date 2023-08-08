Rahul gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, says India is his home

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored following a directive of the Supreme Court, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rahul and Priyanka at 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow he was asked to vacate after Gandhi was disqualified as member of the lower house on March 24 as a result of his conviction and a two-year jail term awarded to him for the 'Modi surname' remarks.

"Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (whole country is my home)," quipped Gandhi when asked about being allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership of the lower house after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol, after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court's conviction in the criminal defamation case.

A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month's time to vacate the official residence.