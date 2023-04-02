News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi to challenge his conviction tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi to challenge his conviction tomorrow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 02, 2023 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a court in Surat in Gujarat against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament House to attend the meeting of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the CPP office, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi is likely to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail, sources said on Sunday.

 

"A petition challenging the lower court order will be filed in the sessions court of Surat on Monday, with Rahul Gandhi remaining present," a member of his legal team said requesting anonymity.

Senior state and national leaders of the Congress will accompany him to Surat, sources said.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma in Surat had on March 23 convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remarks.

It had held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500.

The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the criminal defamation case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'
'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
'Interestingly, judge awarded Rahul maximum sentence'
'Interestingly, judge awarded Rahul maximum sentence'
Coach Ponting on why Delhi were thrashed by Lucknow
Coach Ponting on why Delhi were thrashed by Lucknow
Bihar: After skipping SSB event, Shah to address rally
Bihar: After skipping SSB event, Shah to address rally
Knee injury puts Kane Williamson out of IPL
Knee injury puts Kane Williamson out of IPL
Sri Lanka shine in Super Over to seal T20 win over NZ
Sri Lanka shine in Super Over to seal T20 win over NZ
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics

Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances