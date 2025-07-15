HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 15, 2025 16:38 IST

A Lucknow court on Tuesday granted bail to leader of opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he made an appearance in a defamation case filed over his purported remarks on Army personnel, his lawyer said.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The case relates to alleged defamatory remarks against Indian soldiers made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022, his counsel advocate Pranshu Agarwal said.

Following his appearance, the court released him on bail, the lawyer added.

 

The bail was effected after Gandhi furnished a bail bond and sureties as directed by the court.

Gandhi appeared in a courtroom full of lawyers.

He was taken to the judge's chamber where the formalities of filing bond and sureties took place.

Gandhi was summoned as an accused after the court took cognisance of the defamation complaint.

The Congress leader had moved high court but failed to get a relief.

Gandhi came to court accompanied by party's state unit president Ajay Rai and in-charge Avinash Pande.

"He (Gandhi) is scheduled to attend the court hearing and would return to Delhi later in the day. He is likely to come to Uttar Pradesh again to visit his constituency Raebareli over the next few days," Rai told PTI before the hearing.

Security was beefed up along the route of his travel and in and around the court premises.

The defamation complaint was filed by one Uday Shankar Srivastava, a retired director of the Border Roads Organisation (equivalent to the rank of colonel in the Army).

The complaint states that on December 16, 2022, Gandhi, while addressing various media personnel and the public during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, mentioned the clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army on the border of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 (2022) and said that "people will ask what all about Bharat Jodo Yatra, but will not ask even once about the beating of our soldiers by Chinese soldiers".

The complainant alleged his sentiments were hurt by Gandhi's statement about the alleged beating of Indian soldiers by the Chinese soldiers.

On February 11, the special court ordered Gandhi to be summoned on charges of defamation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
