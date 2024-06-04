Rahul beats Sonia's 2019 victory margin in Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surpassed Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin from the Raebareli constituency and is now leading by 3,84,598 votes against his nearest rival Dinesh Pratap Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a selfie with her mother and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi as they leave after casting their vote for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Raebareli seat for the first time, was ahead of the BJP candidate since the beginning of the counting.

Singh is also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin 1,67,178 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Rahul represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat from 2004 to 2019.

In the 2019 general election, he lost the seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani but was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad.