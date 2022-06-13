News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul appears before ED amid Congress show of strength

Rahul appears before ED amid Congress show of strength

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 13, 2022 12:48 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protests by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi on Monday, June 13, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

 

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi accompanied her brother to the federal probe agency in central Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
