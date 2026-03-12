IIT Guwahati Creates Stronger Cement Mortar for Nuclear Safety

IIT Guwahati researchers have engineered a novel cement mortar that significantly enhances radiation shielding and structural integrity, promising safer nuclear facilities and improved protection against radiation leaks.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have developed a method to make cement mortar stronger, more durable and better at blocking harmful radiation with an aim to make nuclear facilities radiation-safe, according to officials.

The approach focuses on improving the material properties of the mortar so that it can perform both as a structural component and as a radiation-shielding barrier. By modifying the composition of the mortar, the researchers aimed to enhance its density and durability, which are important factors in limiting the penetration of radiation, they said.

The findings of the research have been published in the prestigious journal "Materials and Structures".

Enhanced Concrete Reduces Radiation Leakage

According to Hrishikesh Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, the researchers found that concrete made using this enhanced mortar is capable of reducing the risk of radiation leakage, thus improving the overall safety in locations such as nuclear reactors and other radiation-sensitive facilities.

"This could help create more reliable protective walls and structures in areas where radiation exposure needs to be strictly controlled. The development may also support long-term safety in such facilities by providing materials that can maintain their shielding performance over extended periods of use.

"The safety of nuclear infrastructure critically depends on the performance of containment materials under extreme mechanical and radiation environments. Through this research, we have demonstrated that carefully engineered microparticle-modified cement mortar can significantly enhance both structural integrity and radiation-shielding capacity," he said.

Importance of Radiation Safety in Nuclear Energy

Nuclear disasters such as the Chernobyl disaster in 1986 and the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 have shown that safety from radiation remains the utmost priority in nuclear energy systems. This depends on the strength of the materials used to build a power plant.

Nuclear containment structures act as the protective barrier, designed to prevent radiation leaks during extreme events such as earthquakes, explosions, or sharp temperature changes.

"Cement mortar is a key ingredient in these structures. Therefore, improving the strength and radiation shielding of cement-based materials is essential to build a radiation resilient nuclear facility.

"As the world moves towards expanding nuclear energy to meet rising electricity demands and climate commitments, the safety and durability of nuclear infrastructure become even more critical," Sharma explained.

Future Plans for Cement Mortar Development

The team is now planning to scale up the developed cement mortar to a full concrete mix design and conduct structural-level testing of reinforced concrete elements incorporating the developed mortar.

"We are also working on optimising the microparticle dosage to achieve an ideal balance between mechanical strength, workability, durability and radiation shielding performance of the developed cement mortar.

"To explore the real-world testing and validation of the developed technology, we are looking for collaborations with nuclear energy agencies, construction material manufacturers, and infrastructure companies involved in nuclear facility development," he said.