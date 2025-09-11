HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 11, 2025 18:22 IST

Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.

IMAGE: Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan. Photograph: @CPRGuv/X

Former Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishanan will be sworn in as the next VP at a ceremony scheduled to be held at 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they said.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

 

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

After his election as the Vice President, Radhakrishnan demitted office of Governor of Maharashtra on Thursday.

President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, an official statement issued by the President's office said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
