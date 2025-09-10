Radhakrishnan calls Maha tenure happiest, prepares for VP role

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has said his 13-month tenure in the state was the happiest period in his public life and he would carry with him fond memories as he is set to move to Delhi as the next Vice President of India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and congratulates CP Radhakrishnan on being elected as the vice president of India, New Delhi, September 9, 2025. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Radhakrishnan, 67, won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. He is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Speaking at an informal felicitation meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on August 25 after his candidature for the vice presidential election was announced, Radhakrishnan called himself an "uncompromising nationalist".

He said his mother had narrated inspiring tales of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to him.

He also hailed Dr BR Ambedkar for giving India its Constitution and fighting social evils with courage.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji fought foreign aggressors, while Ambedkar fought oppression. Because of such visionaries, India has remained a democracy while our neighbour Pakistan struggled to sustain it," he said.

Radhakrishnan, who took over as the Maharashtra governor in July 2024, said he had the unique experience of working with two chief ministers during his tenure.

"When I took charge, the present deputy Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) was the Chief Minister and the present Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) was the deputy chief minister. Later, their roles were reversed. Yet, their cordial relationship and spirit of teamwork spoke volumes about the political culture of this great state," he said.

Radhakrishnan said Maharashtra had given him an invaluable administrative and political experience.

Referring to the official state song of Maharashtra, he likened his move to Delhi as going to guard another throne, that of democracy.

"I feel privileged that after former President Shankar Dayal Sharma, I too have the opportunity of moving from the post of Governor of Maharashtra to that of the Vice President of India," he said.

Radhakrishnan said development must be inclusive and benefit Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and every section of society.

"Development can only be called true development when it uplifts all sections of society," he added.

Radhakrishnan earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand and held an additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry, said Maharashtra would always remain special for him.

"I once again express my gratitude for the warmth, cooperation and friendship I received during my tenure here. I carry with me fond memories of Maharashtra and its people," he said.