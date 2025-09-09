HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President

Modi casts 1st vote as voting begins for new Vice President

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2025 10:56 IST

Voting began for the vice presidential poll on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the first to cast his vote.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote in the vice-presidential elections, at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi, on September 9, 2025. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Among the early voters were Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kiren Rijiju. Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav also cast their vote.

 

Members of both Houses of Parliament will cast their votes in the Parliament House between 10 AM and 5 PM on Tuesday. Counting of votes will begin at 6 PM, and the results will be announced late evening.

Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system.

The electoral college for the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members -- 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election.

The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
