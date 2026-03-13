Rabies Confirmed in Stray Dog That Fatally Attacked Bedridden Woman in Kerala

A rabies-infected stray dog has fatally attacked an elderly woman in Kerala, India, raising serious concerns about public safety and the need for effective animal control measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An 84-year-old bedridden woman in Kerala died after being attacked by a stray dog.

A postmortem confirmed the stray dog was infected with rabies.

The stray dog also attacked the woman's son, three other people, and three other dogs in the vicinity.

Anti-rabies injections have been administered to those attacked, and the other animals are under observation.

The incident has raised concerns about the management of stray dog populations and the risk of rabies in the area.

A stray dog that allegedly fatally attacked an 84-year-old bedridden woman in Vellarakad was rabies-infected, which was revealed after the animal's postmortem on Friday, police said.

The bedridden Karthiyani and her son Devadasan, who also has health issues, were attacked by the dog that entered their house in Vellarakad on Thursday evening.

Police said residents carried out a search for the stray dog and found the animal around 2 am on Friday, following which it was killed.

According to police, the dog's carcass was examined by veterinarians, after which it was confirmed that the animal was rabies-infected.

Police said that apart from Karthiyani and Devadasan, the dog also attacked three persons in the vicinity, and three other dogs.

The health department has administered anti-rabies injections to persons who were attacked by the dog, while the other three animals are under observation, officials said.

Meanwhile, Erumapetty police registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident on Friday.

The postmortem also confirmed that Karthiyani's death occurred due to the bite of a stray dog on her neck.

The body of Karthiyani was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

Devadasan was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning, police added.

The incident came to light when Karthiyani's other son, Mani, reached the house in the evening with dinner.

Police said Mani found Devadasan severely injured while Karthiyani was lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom.

Both were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where the death of the elderly woman was confirmed, police said.

Residents claim that stray dogs survive on animal skins brought for making the percussion instrument "Chenda" at cottage industries operating in the area.