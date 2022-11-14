News
Rediff.com  » News » Quick decision-making needed for combat-readiness: Rajnath

Source: PTI
November 14, 2022 13:18 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said swift and transparent decision-making and availability of optimal resources were needed for a country's combat readiness.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Controllers’ Conference organised by defence accounts department (DAD), in New Delhi, November 14, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

In his address at the Controllers' Conference 2022 organised by the defence accounts department (DAD), Singh further said that a delay in making a decision leads to loss of both time and money, and affects combat readiness.

 

Resources around the world are limited, the defence minister said, and emphasised on exercising "financial prudence" in using them.

Resources should be used at the right places and there should be no wastage, he added.

"A penny saved is a penny earned, and this applies fully to resources too. You are aware that for a country's combat readiness, not only availability of optimal resources is required, but swift and transparent decision-making is also needed," Singh said.

If there is a delay in decision-making, there may be some shortfall in combative readiness, he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
