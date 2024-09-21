News
Rediff.com  » News » Quad Caucus launched ahead of summit; Biden invites leaders to his home

By Lalit K Jha
September 21, 2024 12:52 IST
A bipartisan group of American lawmakers on Friday announced the creation of a QUAD Caucus in the US Congress.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a Quad leaders' meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, May 20, 2023. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

The announcement was made a day before the four-nation Summit begins.

 

US President Joe Biden has invited leaders from Australia, India, and Japan for the QUAD summit at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Quad leaders seek to discuss major initiatives on infrastructure, maritime security, public-private partnership, climate, health, critical and emerging technologies, and space during the Summit.

The announcement for the QUAD Caucus came from Congressman Ami Bera, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, Congressman Rob Wittman, and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Pete Ricketts, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"As the Indo-Pacific becomes increasingly important to global security and economic prosperity, it is essential that the United States continues to strengthen relationships with our Quad partners," Bera said.

"The launch of the Quad Caucus underscores our shared commitment to fostering peace, stability, and development in the region. By promoting collaboration on key issues like maritime security, infrastructure, and climate, we can ensure a safer and more prosperous future for all," he said.

Wittman said, "Cooperation between the United States, Japan, India, and Australia is crucial for the future stability of the Indo-Pacific."

"The Quad's support for the governance of emerging technologies, countering illegal fishing, and enhanced maritime domain awareness proves that we will build a better future for the region by working together," he added.

Duckworth said the QUAD has shown the ability to come together as allies and partners to uphold shared principles.

"In a strong display of bipartisan support for the region, I'm proud to help launch the Senate's first-ever Quad Caucus alongside co-chair Senator Ricketts ahead of President Biden's leaders' summit this weekend," he said.

Senator Ricketts termed partnerships like the Quad America's greatest strength in protecting a prosperous, free and open Indo-Pacific.

"We are committed to finding tangible ways to bolster collaboration with our Quad partners," he said.

Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
