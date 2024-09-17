News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to address Summit of the Future at UNGA, meet diaspora

Modi to address Summit of the Future at UNGA, meet diaspora

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 17, 2024 20:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to the United States beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi will attend the fourth Quad leaders' Summit at Wilmington in Delaware on September 21 that is being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing the prime minister's trip.

It was India's turn to host the Quad Summit this year.

 

"Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025," the MEA said.

"At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," it said.

On September 23, Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the MEA said.

In New York, the prime minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22.

"The prime minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading United States-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology," the MEA said in a statement.

Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi Is Going Nowhere!
Modi Is Going Nowhere!
'Modi Is Not Yet a Legitimate PM'
'Modi Is Not Yet a Legitimate PM'
How Modi Lost While Winning
How Modi Lost While Winning
New Kolkata CP appointed, 2 health officials removed
New Kolkata CP appointed, 2 health officials removed
Kangana 'sells personal property' as movie delayed
Kangana 'sells personal property' as movie delayed
'I'm sure we will...': Meloni's b'day wish for Modi
'I'm sure we will...': Meloni's b'day wish for Modi
CBI status report on RG Kar rape-murder disturbing: SC
CBI status report on RG Kar rape-murder disturbing: SC

More like this

Is Maharashtra A Lost Cause For Modi?

Is Maharashtra A Lost Cause For Modi?

Modi turns 74; leaders across party lines extend wishes

Modi turns 74; leaders across party lines extend wishes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances