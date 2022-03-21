News
Rediff.com  » News » Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 21, 2022 18:27 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister, said the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, ending the 11-day suspense over it.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP legislative party meeting to elect the new chief minister of Uttarakhand had begun in Dehradun around 5 pm.

It was attended by BJP's central observers for Uttarakhand Rajnath Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and the party's poll incharge for the state, Pralhad Joshi.

 

Dhami under whose leadership the BJP had contested the February 14 assembly polls was the frontrunner for the post.

The BJP's dilemma on the choice of a chief minister for Uttarakhand was caused by Dhami's loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 assembly polls.

The party had won 47 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on March 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
