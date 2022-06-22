News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Attend meet or get expelled': Sena's ultimatum to MLAs

'Attend meet or get expelled': Sena's ultimatum to MLAs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 22, 2022 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Struggling to tide over the internecine crisis, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked all its MLAs in Maharashtra, including the rebels accompanying dissident leader Eknath Shinde, to attend a legislature party meeting in Mumbai at 5 PM or face action under the anti-defection law.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, second from left, shared stage with Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Sena's foundation day event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has written a letter and issued it to some Sena ministers, including the minister of state for Home Shambhuraj Desai who is currently staying with Shinde in Guwahati.

"The Shiv Sena has called for an urgent meeting today evening at 'Varsha' bungalow as there have been attempts to make the MVA government unstable. The details regarding the meeting have been shared with all the members (MLAs) on their registered e-mail address, Whatsapp and by way of SMS.

"You cannot remain absent to the meeting without providing a valid and sufficient reason. If you do not attend the meeting, it would be presumed that you have a clear intention of leaving the party. Hence, there will be action taken against you based on the provisions for preventing anti-defection," the letter said.

 

'Varsha' is the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A day earlier, the Sena had removed Shinde as its group leader in the Legislative Assembly.

The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs in the Assembly.

Shinde had said he has 46 MLAs supporting him.

“I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions),” he told a Marathi TV channel.

The Shiv Sena-led MVA is tottering on the brink following the rebellion by Shinde who left Mumbai on Monday night with a sizeable number of MLAs and travelled to Surat in Gujarat.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Shinde and rebel MLAs accompanying him were flown to Guwahati.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
Raksha Bandhan Trailer: It's An Akshay Kumar Show
Raksha Bandhan Trailer: It's An Akshay Kumar Show
Sena MLA 'escapes' from rebel camp, backs Uddhav
Sena MLA 'escapes' from rebel camp, backs Uddhav
Sonia seeks time from ED till complete recovery
Sonia seeks time from ED till complete recovery
Kohli tested positive for COVID after Maldives vacay
Kohli tested positive for COVID after Maldives vacay
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar

Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar

Shiv Sena rebel: 38 MLAs in Guwahati, 4 more coming

Shiv Sena rebel: 38 MLAs in Guwahati, 4 more coming

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances