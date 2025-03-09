HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Puri Temple priest to build Rs 200-cr luxury 'satvik' resort

Puri Temple priest to build Rs 200-cr luxury 'satvik' resort

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 09, 2025 23:30 IST

A priest of the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Sunday that he is setting up a 300-room luxury resort with a strong spiritual focus in the holy town.

IMAGE: Puri Jagannath Temple chief priest Daitapati Bhabani Das Maharaj lights a ceremonial lamp during the inauguration of 'Jagannathan - Newest Luxury Beach Retreat', in Kolkata, March 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The beachside project would be a pure vegetarian and non-liquor retreat, aiming to offer a "satvik" experience to pilgrims and travellers seeking spiritual serenity with modern comforts, the priest said in a press conference in Kolkata.

The current valuation is Rs 200 crore, an official from his team said.

 

"Puri is not just a destination. It is a sacred abode where divinity meets the ocean. The resort will offer a blend of spiritual tranquillity and luxury hospitality," Sevayat Daitapati Bhabani Das said.

The construction cost of the 'Jagannatham' project is estimated at Rs 110 crore, excluding land, he said.

The project, under Meridian Mist Hotel & Resort, is being built on a seven-acre beachfront plot along the Puri-Konark marine drive, about 8 km from the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

"I own the land and there is no conflict of interest with Jagannath Temple," he said.

Set to open in 14-16 months, before the Rath Yatra of 2026, the resort is expected to redefine spiritual tourism in Puri, attracting both pilgrims and high-end travellers, Das said.

Das and his family own 100 percent of the resort but are open to diluting equity based on the response to the project's membership programme.

The membership, priced at Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 7 lakh, offers members a three-night stay per month for five years, making it a cost-effective alternative to luxury resorts in Puri. The resort targets 5,000 members in its initial phase.

The resort will feature studio and deluxe cottages, a spa, an amphitheatre, a jogging track, a tennis court, and dedicated wellness spaces.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
