Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 years

Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and the repair of its structure, officials said.

IMAGE: Special boxes brought to Shri Jagannath Temple ahead of the re-opening of Ratna Bhandar, in Puri, Odisha, July 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The members of a committee set up by the state government for the purpose entered the temple around noon, and after performing rituals, the treasury was reopened, they said.

The reopening of the Ratna Bhandar became a major political issue during the recently held assembly elections in the state.

Targetting the then-ruling Biju Janata Dal over its missing keys, the Bharatiya Janata Party had promised that it would make efforts to reopen the treasury if it won the polls.

"On the wish of Lord Jagannath, the Odia community, with the identity of 'Odia Asmita', has started making efforts to move forward," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X in Odia.

"On your wish, the four gates of the Jagannath temples were earlier opened. Today, on your wish, the Ratna Bhandar was opened after 46 years for a greater purpose," it said in the post, which was shared at 1.28 pm, the auspicious moment decided to reopen the treasury.

Among the 11 people present when the treasury was reopened were former Orissa HC judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI superintendent DB Gadanayak and a representative of Puri's titular king 'Gajapati Maharaja', officials said.

Also among them were four servitors, Patjoshi Mohapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Chadhaukarana and Deulikaran, who took care of the rituals, they said.

Though the treasury was reopened, the inventory of valuables will not be carried out immediately, Padhee said before entering the temple.

The ornaments and other valuables kept in the inner and outer chambers of the treasury would be moved to a temporary strong room in wooden chests, he said.

The temporary strong room has been identified and all required arrangements, including installation of CCTV cameras, have been ensured, he said.

"The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval of the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts. Our first priority will be to ensure the safety of the structure of the treasury. After the completion of the repair works, the valuables will be brought back and then, the process for inventory will be carried out," he added.

Padhee said three keys of the outer chamber were available -- one was with the Gajapati Maharaj, another one was with the SJTA and the third one was with a servitor.

After the opening of the inner chamber, the original key of which was missing, it will be sealed and the new key will be kept in the district treasury under the supervision of the collector, he said.

Six wooden chests with brass interiors were brought to the temple for moving the valuables.

The chests, made of teak wood, were 4.5 feet in length, 2.5 feet in height and 2.5 feet in breadth, an official said.

"The temple authority on July 12 had asked us to build 15 such chests. After working for 48 hours, we have completed six chests," said one of the workers who made them.

The treasury was last opened in 1978.

In the morning, Justice Rath and Padhee offered prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Gundicha temple for the smooth completion of the works.

The idols of the sibling deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are at present in the Gundicha temple where they were taken during Rath Yatra on July 7. They would be brought back to the 12th-century shrine during the Bahuda Yatra next week.

Standard Operating Procedures have been formulated for the entire process, Padhee said.

"Three SOPs have been formulated. One is related to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second one is for the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third one is related to inventory of the valuables," he said.

The government has decided to prepare a digital catalogue of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar that will have details such as their weight and make, another official said.

ASI's Gadanayak said structural engineers, mechanical engineers and civil engineers will inspect the Ratna Bhandar for the repair work.

It was also apprehended that inside the treasury there were snakes which are believed by devotees to be guarding the valuables.

Snake Helpline member Subhendu Mallick said, "We have come here on the instruction of the state government. There are two teams of snake catchers -- one inside and another outside the temple. We will follow all instructions of the administration."