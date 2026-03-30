Punjab Schools Reopen Following West Asia Conflict Fuel Measures

Punjab schools are reopening after temporary closures due to fuel-saving measures enacted in response to the West Asia conflict, signalling a return to normalcy in education.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Key Points Punjab schools are set to reopen after being closed due to fuel-saving measures implemented following the conflict in West Asia.

The decision to reopen educational institutions was made after the fuel supply stabilised in the region.

Pakistan's Finance Minister assures that the national fuel supply remains stable and secure despite global oil market volatility.

Punjab's Chief Minister implemented measures like suspending fuel allocations for ministers and reducing allowances for government officers.

Restrictions were placed on protocol vehicles accompanying ministers and senior officials to conserve fuel.

Pakistan's Punjab government announced the reopening of all public and private educational institutions closed in the province as part of fuel-saving measures announced following the conflict in West Asia.

In view of the US and Israel having launched a massive joint attack on Iran on February 28, the Punjab government, on March 10, decided to shut all academic establishments and implemented a work-from-home policy in the government offices as fuel-saving measures.

With Iran's retaliation, the conflict has extended to the entire Gulf region. Iranian strikes in Hormuz have affected maritime traffic in the strait, which is crucial for global supply chains for crude and oil.

"All educational institutions will reopen from Wednesday (April 1) for five days a week," Education Minister Sikandar Hayat Khan said in a post on X on Monday.

Regular academic activities in institutions will resume with regular classes being held five days a week, he added.

Reasons for Reopening

According to a provincial government official, the decision to reopen all educational institutions was taken after fuel supply stabilised.

Pakistan's Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has also claimed that the "national fuel supply remains stable and secure, with stocks for March and April already largely secured despite volatility in the global oil market."

Fuel Conservation Measures

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took various measures, such as suspension of official fuel allocations for ministers, and a 50 per cent immediate reduction has also been ordered in the petrol and diesel allowances for government officers' vehicles.

The convoy of protocol vehicles accompanying provincial ministers and senior government officials was also banned.

"Only one vehicle will be allowed with ministers and senior officials for essential security purposes", the chief minister said.