News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Punjab police recovers bike on which Amritpal fled

Punjab police recovers bike on which Amritpal fled

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 22, 2023 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid the crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, four accused were detained in Ludhiana on Wednesday, and were sent to jail, informed the police.

IMAGE: The motorcycle on which 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh escaped. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Sra said, "The four accused have been sent to jail for precautionary reasons. They have been identified as Honey, Gurnam, Simarjeet Singh, and Harpreet. Further investigation into the matter is underway."

 

Earlier in the day, the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled was recovered by Punjab Police, Jalandhar SSP Swarndeep Singh said on Wednesday.

Previously, CCTV visuals came up, in which Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18.

Punjab Police IG (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, "He is still on the run. We are making all efforts to arrest him. We're hopeful that we'll arrest him soon...It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies."

"A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state,' he added

Earlier, a local villager in Jalandhar said they got to know on Tuesday that Amritpal Singh and his accomplices came to the village on March 18.

"We got to know today morning when the police came that Amritpal along with his associates was here in the village on March 18. He changed clothes at the local gurudwara, had food, and then went away on a motorcycle.

"Babaji, who's being questioned by police now had admitted that Amritpal came here," the villager said.

Locals of the Jalandhar village claimed Amritpal Singh's presence in their village on March 18.

A CCTV video has emerged sourced from the local villagers. Punjab police have not officially confirmed this.

The video shows a car and men waiting on a bike near a field. Another bike is parked nearby and as the first bike moves with three riders, the other also readies to leave.

He also said that National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

As part of its efforts to arrest Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police released his pictures. One of the pictures shows Amritpal Singh as clean-shaven.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures," Gill said.

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a 'fugitive'.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Amritpal should not have run away'
'Amritpal should not have run away'
Who Is Propping Up Amritpal Singh?
Who Is Propping Up Amritpal Singh?
'Why hasn't Amritpal Singh been arrested?'
'Why hasn't Amritpal Singh been arrested?'
Extra barricades outside UK High Commission removed
Extra barricades outside UK High Commission removed
Why Not A Woman As AMU's VC?
Why Not A Woman As AMU's VC?
Will India manage to grow at 6.8% in FY24?
Will India manage to grow at 6.8% in FY24?
Adani row: Cong says SC appointed 'clean chit' panel
Adani row: Cong says SC appointed 'clean chit' panel
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

4 arrested for helping Amritpal escape

4 arrested for helping Amritpal escape

'Possible ISI is trying to build a Frankenstein's...'

'Possible ISI is trying to build a Frankenstein's...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances