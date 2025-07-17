HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab orders DNA test of children begging with adults

Punjab orders DNA test of children begging with adults

July 17, 2025 16:18 IST

In a move aimed at checking child trafficking and their exploitation for begging, the Punjab government directed all deputy commissioners (DC) to conduct DNA tests on children found begging with adults on the streets to verify their relationship, officials said on Thursday.

Image used for representation. Photograph: Reuters

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur issued the orders. 

If a child is found begging with an adult, a DNA test will be conducted to verify their family ties. Until the results are made available, the child will stay in a child care institution under the supervision of child welfare committees.

 

Officials assured strict action if the DNA test confirms that the adult is not related to the child they are accompanying. 

The directions were issued to all DCs by the Directorate of Social Security (Women and Child Development) under the project Jeewanjyot-2.

An official highlighted that the child welfare committees in districts will identify such cases where it appears that a child is being forced to beg alongside an adult, and their relationship seems suspicious.

The cases will then be referred to the deputy commissioners, who will recommend conducting the test.

Last month, Kaur had issued directions to all DCs to declare their respective districts as 'beggar-free' and ensure regular monitoring in this regard.

She emphasised that the state government was firmly committed to the protection of children and was adopting a sensitive yet stringent approach to eliminate child begging.

Additionally, she announced that amendments would be made to the Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act (1971), aimed at introducing stricter punishments and heavy penalties against racketeers, guardians, or parents found forcing children to beg at traffic lights and public intersections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
