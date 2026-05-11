Punjab Municipal Polls Set For May 26: Key Details

Punjab's State Election Commissioner has announced the dates for the 2024 municipal elections, setting the stage for polls in 105 municipal bodies, including key municipal corporations, with strict guidelines in place.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab municipal elections for 105 bodies, including eight municipal corporations, are scheduled for May 26.

Vote counting for the Punjab municipal elections will take place on May 29.

The Model Code of Conduct has been implemented immediately following the election announcement.

Over 3.6 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the Punjab municipal elections.

More than 35,000 Punjab Police personnel will be deployed to ensure safety and security during the elections.

Polling for 105 municipal bodies in Punjab, including eight municipal corporations, is scheduled for May 26, as announced by State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhury on Monday.

Vote counting will take place on May 29.

Key Municipal Corporations To Watch

Addressing the media here, Chaudhury shared details about the elections, stating that they will occur in the following eight municipal corporations: Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot.

Additionally, elections will be held for 76 municipal councils and 21 Nagar Panchayats, totalling 2,019 wards across the 105 municipal bodies, he added.

Model Code of Conduct In Effect

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect.

Chaudhury noted that there are 3,672,932 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 1,773,716 women.

Polling will occur across 3,977 stations, operating from 8 am to 5 pm.

Election Schedule and Security Measures

Sharing details of the election schedule, Chaudhuri said the filing of nominations will begin on May 13, with the last date for nominations set for May 16.

Scrutiny of papers will take place on May 18, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is May 19.

In light of the elections, over 35,000 personnel from the Punjab Police will be deployed to ensure safety and security, he said.