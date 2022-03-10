News
Punjab: AAP's Mann wins big, Sidhu loses his seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 10, 2022 15:58 IST
Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat on Thursday, whereas Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated from Amritsar East seat.

IMAGE: AAP CM candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann with his mother Harpal Kaur, in Dhuri. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mann, who is also AAP's state unit head, defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes, according to the results announced by poll authorities.

 

Meanwhile, AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who also contested from the seat came third.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
