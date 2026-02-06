HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in his car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 06, 2026 11:03 IST

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party is in mourning after leader Lucky Oberoi was fatally shot in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was in his Thar vehicle when the assailants opened fire at him. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Unidentified assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire at Oberoi outside a gurdwara.
  • Oberoi was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town by unidentified assailants, police said.

The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar said over the phone.

 

Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, but succumbed to injuries, police said.

Further investigations are on, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
