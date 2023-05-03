News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Punish Cong's abuse culture, chant Jai Bajrangbali: Modi

Punish Cong's abuse culture, chant Jai Bajrangbali: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 03, 2023 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Accusing Congress of 'abuse culture', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to punish those indulging in abuse, while casting their vote in polling booths on May 10.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets BJP supporters during a roadshow for the Karnataka assembly elections, in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said Congress and its leaders hate and abuse him because he has crashed their "corrupt system".

"In this election, Congress is seeking votes in the name of its leader who is retiring...the other way in which they are seeking votes is by abusing Modi, whoever feels like is abusing," Modi said.

 

Addressing a public meeting in Ankola in Uttara Kannada district, he said: "Will anyone in Karnataka accept this abuse culture?Will anyone like abusing someone? Does anyone like even a small man being abused? Will Karnataka forgive those abusing?"

"What will you (people) do this time? Will you punish them? Will you punish the abusers?... When you press the button in the polling booth, punish by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'...," he added.

Noting that BJP's only aim is to make Karnataka the number one state in the country, and the party has a roadmap for it and is ready to put in efforts, the prime minister said the Congress has lost credibility because of its decades of 'misrule'.

"False allegation and false guarantees is Congress' only support," he said, adding that Congress, which ruled the country for decades, concentrated on its own development, instead of the country, and had prepared a system to ensure that its leaders' treasury was filled with 'black earnings'.

Accusing Congress of 'fake name scam' with fake names in the government beneficiaries list during its rule, Modi said: "The fake names were more than Karnataka's population, and in their name money was spent, which used to go into the account of Congress' corrupt people's black treasury."

Congress had ensured that about 10 crore fake names are in government documents from across the country, he alleged and said, "It was names of people who were not born and did not exist...where did the money sent to these names go? The money was going into the pockets of Congress' corrupt leaders top to bottom."

"In the last nine years, I have busted Congress' fake name scam... Our government ensured the poor get their rights, by removing fake names. Because of our measures, we have saved Rs 2.75 lakh crore from going into wrong hands," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Video: Do you want to be PM? Modi chats with kids
Video: Do you want to be PM? Modi chats with kids
Shettar won't remove photos of Modi, Shah from office
Shettar won't remove photos of Modi, Shah from office
'Bommai will struggle to lead BJP to victory'
'Bommai will struggle to lead BJP to victory'
Govt offers same-sex couples panel, but no marriage
Govt offers same-sex couples panel, but no marriage
Stalin's Breakfast Scheme A Social Revolution
Stalin's Breakfast Scheme A Social Revolution
K L Rahul out of IPL 2023; doubtful for WTC final
K L Rahul out of IPL 2023; doubtful for WTC final
IOA chief PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers
IOA chief PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?

Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?

Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?

Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances