'Do you want to be PM?' Modi chats with kids in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a light-hearted interaction with children in Kalaburagi, during his visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Tuesday.

The prime minister held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi. Before the roadshow, Modi went towards a bunch of children who were cheering for him, and had an endearing conversation.

The prime minister asked them whether they study or not. He asked the children what they wanted to be when they grow up.

One of the children replied 'doctor' while another said 'police officer'.

Modi then asked, "Do you not want to become the PM?"

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with children, prior to his roadshow, in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of the children said, "I want to become like you."

In the past also, Modi was seen interacting with children on several occasions.

Meanwhile, during the roadshow, people queued up on both sides of the road through which the prime minister's cavalcade passed and cheered for him.

They also showered flower petals on him.