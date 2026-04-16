Pune Students Booked for Dance Allegedly Glorifying Naxal Leader

Two students in Pune are facing legal repercussions after a dance performance at a cultural event allegedly glorified a deceased Naxal commander, sparking controversy and raising concerns about national security.

Key Points Two students in Pune are facing legal action for a dance performance at a hostel event.

The dance allegedly featured a song glorifying Madvi Hidma, a deceased Naxal commander.

Police have booked the students under sections related to promoting enmity and public mischief.

The students claim they chose the song for its appealing beats, but authorities are investigating the matter further.

The performance has raised concerns about potential threats to national integration and sovereignty.

Two undergraduate business administration students have landed in legal trouble after they performed a dance to a song allegedly glorifying slain top Naxal commander Madvi Hidma during a cultural event organised at a government-run hostel in Pune, police said on Thursday.

Five days after the event, they have been booked on promoting enmity and other charges, they said.

Hidma (51), who masterminded several Naxal attacks over the last two decades and carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh in November 2025.

According to police, a cultural event was organised by students of the Maharashtra government-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel for Boys at Vishrantwadi in the city on April 11.

A controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing students dancing to a song allegedly praising the dreaded Maoist leader. Following objections raised by some right-wing activists, police initiated a probe.

After verifying the video and subsequent probe, police have booked two students, aged 22 and 23. The two, hailing from Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra, are pursuing BBA (CA) course at a reputed college in Pune and stay in the hostel.

At the event, they allegedly performed to a song titled 'O Re Bandook Wale', which allegedly praises Hidma, according to police.

Investigation and Repercussions

Hostel authorities sought to downplay the incident, stating the students had selected the song "inadvertently" as they found its beats appealing.

However, police said the matter was under investigation.

"By selecting and performing to a song based on Hidma, a senior Naxal commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, the students allegedly posed a threat to national integration and sovereignty of India," an officer from the Vishrantwadi police station said.

The duo was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 197(1) (promoting enmity between groups), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 3(5) (common intention), police added.