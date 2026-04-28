Pune Recovery Agents Arrested For Public Assault Over Credit Card Dues

Three recovery agents in Pune have been arrested after a viral video showed them publicly assaulting a man over unpaid credit card dues, highlighting the illegal and unethical practices sometimes employed in debt collection.

Key Points Three recovery agents from a private financial institution have been arrested by Pune Police.

The arrest follows a viral video showing the agents assaulting a man over credit card dues in Hadapsar, Pune.

The agents allegedly demanded extra money from the victim and threatened public humiliation.

The accused have been booked under BNS sections for extortion and assault.

Pune Police have arrested three recovery agents of a private financial institution for allegedly beating up a man in full public view over his credit card dues.

Viral Video Leads To Arrests

A viral video of the incident which took place in Hadapsar area on Monday showed three persons thrashing the 35-year-old victim on the road even as a woman accompanying him tried to stop them.

Accusations Of Extortion And Assault

Accused Jay Kasar, Vinit Kasar and Tanishq Khude had allegedly asked for extra money from the victim -- more than what he owed -- and threatened to humiliate him in public otherwise, said Sanjay Mogale, Senior Police Inspector, Hadapsar Police Station.

The victim was identified as Sandip Jamadar, who works with a private firm.

"When he refused to pay extra money, the three intercepted him at an intersection on Monday and thrashed him. We have booked all three accused under BNS sections 308 (extortion) and 118 (assault)," the official said.