HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pune pub sends condoms in party invite, faces backlash

Pune pub sends condoms in party invite, faces backlash

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 12:18 IST

x

A controversy has erupted in Pune after a local pub allegedly sent condoms and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets along with invitations to invitees for its New Year's Eve party.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro/Pexels.com

The unusual invitation has sparked widespread outrage, prompting the police to intervene and record statements from the invitees.

Senior Police Inspector Nilkanth Jagtap at Mundhwa police station confirmed, "The Pub head sent an advisory to the invitees ahead of the party. The advisory urged people to use helmets, keep hydrated, and avoid 'drink and drive'. This was for the safety precautions during New Year's Eve.

"Along with this advisory, the pub management has also sent some helmets to its selected invitees and a goody bag which included a packet of condoms. This was sent to around 40 guests who are regular to the pub and were expected to attend the New Year party," Jagtap said.

 

The whole incident came to light after one of the guests took photos of this gift packet and posted it on Facebook which resulted in public outrage, the police inspector added.

"Subsequently, the pub decided to cancel the party. After receiving a complaint, we took the statements of some of the guests and the management to enquire about it. We issued notices and are further investigating the matter.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter after a complaint from Maharashtra Youth Congress General Secretary Akshay Jain who said that they are not against pub culture or nightlife but this kind of "cheap publicity."

"We are not against the pub culture or nightlife but we are against this kind of cheap publicity. We have made a complaint to the Pune Police Commissioner and hope this kind of cheap publicity stunt doesn't happen again in the city. In recent times, we saw the cases of drugs and other illegal activities has risen," Jain said.

Jain said that such actions must be condemned and strict action should be taken against it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

'Nothing wrong with buying a condom'
'Nothing wrong with buying a condom'
Take condoms home: Social distancing in Oly village
Take condoms home: Social distancing in Oly village
Does India need condom ads? YES!
Does India need condom ads? YES!
What stops Indians from using condoms?
What stops Indians from using condoms?
World AIDS Day: 10 tips for using a condom
World AIDS Day: 10 tips for using a condom

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vidya Balan's Most Iconic Sari Moments

webstory image 2

Who's Who On The ONOE Panel

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari1:44

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari

Sunil Pal reveals what happened when he was 'kidnapped'13:29

Sunil Pal reveals what happened when he was 'kidnapped'

Republic Day Parade rehearsals in full swing at Kartavya Path1:21

Republic Day Parade rehearsals in full swing at Kartavya...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD