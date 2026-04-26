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Law Students Face Charges Over Pune Ragging Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 23:24 IST

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Five law students in Pune face charges after allegedly ragging a junior, leading to a police investigation and raising concerns about student safety and anti-ragging measures in Indian colleges.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five law students in Pune are booked for allegedly ragging a junior student.
  • The complainant alleges sustained mental harassment, intimidation, and ragging inside the hostel.
  • The college authorities claim they investigated the matter but found no evidence of ragging.
  • The FIR was registered after the complainant escalated the issue to the University Grants Commission (UGC).
  • The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

A case has been registered against five students of a reputed law college in Pune for allegedly ragging a junior, officials said on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the students at Deccan police station on April 25 under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, more than a year after the complainant first approached the college authorities.

 

While the college initially investigated the matter, the complainant was not satisfied. He escalated it through the anti-ragging mechanism of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and made repeated follow-ups, as per the FIR.

A senior police official said the case was registered after taking cognisance of the facts placed before them.

"The investigation is in progress, and due legal procedure will be followed. Further action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

Ragging Allegations and Mental Harassment

The complainant, then a first-year LLB student, alleged sustained mental harassment, intimidation and ragging inside the hostel. The accused were a year senior to him.

According to the FIR, the harassment began after he objected to smoking on the premises. He alleged repeated verbal abuse and psychological harassment, including being locked in his room, eggs being thrown at his door and gutka being spat outside.

He also claimed loud music was played at night to disturb him and that he was at times restricted from moving freely in the hostel, including accessing the washrooms. The student said the incidents led to social isolation, severe mental distress and affected his academic performance.

College Response and UGC Guidelines

College authorities said the matter dates back to 2024 and arose from disputes among hostel residents. They said the institute acted in accordance with UGC anti-ragging guidelines after receiving the complaint. A detailed report was also submitted to the UGC, they said.

"The institute's anti-ragging committee conducted a probe, but prima facie, no evidence of ragging was established. Since the allegations were not substantiated, no action was warranted. Had any instance of ragging been proved, immediate disciplinary action would have been taken," the authorities said.

The student first approached the college in October 2024 and later contacted the UGC anti-ragging helpline. Since he was not satisfied with the internal inquiry, he pursued the matter with supporting documents, following which the case was registered, said the police.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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