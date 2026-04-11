Pune Journalist Accused of Filming Woman Without Consent

A Pune-based television journalist is facing voyeurism charges after allegedly filming a woman without her consent at a local lodge, sparking a police investigation and condemnation from journalist organisations.

Key Points A TV journalist in Pune, Rohan Kadam, is accused of voyeurism for allegedly filming a woman without her consent.

The incident occurred at a lodge in Budhwar Peth, where the journalist claimed to be conducting a sting operation.

The woman filed a complaint after noticing she was being filmed through a partition wall.

The Pune Union of Working Journalists has urged police to take action against the journalist.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 77 (voyeurism) and 3(5) (common intention).

Police have registered a case of voyeurism against a television journalist in Pune for allegedly filming a woman in an objectionable position without her consent at a lodge in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The FIR was filed against Rohan Kadam under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 77 (voyeurism) and 3(5) (common intention) at the Vishrambaug police station here, while the complaint mentions that he was accompanied by three other journalists, they said.

The incident took place on April 8 when the accused had checked into a room at a lodge in Budhwar Peth, which houses a red light area.

In her complaint, the woman said that while she was wearing her saree after establishing "physical relations with a customer", she realised that an unidentified person was filming her through a net above the partition wall between the rooms.

She opened the door of her room and knocked on the adjacent door, asking the person to come out, the FIR said.

"The woman sought clarification from Kadam, who gave vague answers and refused to show his phone. When the lodge operator, the woman and others questioned him, he claimed that they were a group of four journalists conducting a sting operation," it said.

Police said Kadam was assaulted when he allegedly tried to flee from the spot.

The woman later approached the Vishrambaug police station and lodged a complaint.

"We have registered a case in this regard and further probe is on," a police officer said.

Journalists' Union Calls for Action

Meanwhile, the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) has written a letter to city Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, seeking action against the journalist for the alleged act.

In the letter, the journalists' body said there were murmurs that some journalists and others were trying to ensure that no offence is registered in the matter.

"We do not agree with this and clarify that PUWJ will not come in the way of the probe," the letter stated.