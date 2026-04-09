Pune Police Officers Face Extortion Charges After Allegedly Framing College Principal

Three Pune police officers, including a social media influencer, are under investigation for allegedly extorting a college principal by fabricating a sexual harassment case, highlighting concerns about police corruption and abuse of power.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Three Pune police officers, including a social media influencer, are accused of extorting ₹7 lakh from a polytechnic college principal.

The officers allegedly used a minor to file a false sexual harassment complaint against the principal as part of their extortion scheme.

The accused threatened the principal with arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An investigation was launched after the principal reported the extortion attempt to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered against three police personnel from Pune, including a woman constable who is also a social media influencer, for allegedly extorting Rs 7 lakh from a polytechnic college principal by threatening to implicate him in a false case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as police sub-inspector Ajit Bade (38), and constables Sudam Tayde and Sonali Hinge, who is a social media influencer.

According to police, the trio allegedly roped in a 17-year-old female student to file a false sexual harassment complaint against the principal as part of the extortion plot.

The incident took place in July last year.

Police said Hinge, who knew the minor as her gym partner, allegedly hatched the plan with her.

Details of the Extortion Plot

"Accordingly, the minor filed a written complaint against the principal. Thereafter, Hinge, who was part of the police's 'Damini' squad, along with two other personnel, approached the principal, threatened him with arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and extorted Rs 7 lakh by warning of defamation," a Crime Branch officer said.

The principal later approached the police, following which a probe was initiated, and the involvement of these three personnel came to light, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, police added.