Pulwama attack not an intelligence failure: Govt in Parliament

June 26, 2019 15:45 IST

G Kishan Reddy, minister of state in the ministry of home affairs said there was no intelligence failure in the attack on Wednesday in Parliament.

On being asked whether the reasons of Pulwama terror attack was a failure of intelligence, Reddy in Lok Sabha replied, "Jammu and Kashmir are affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action against the terrorists by the security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralized during the past few years."

He further added, "All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on a real-time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider."

On February 14 this year, 40 Central Reserve Police Forces personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed orchestrated terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.