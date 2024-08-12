News
Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2024 13:04 IST
The Delhi high court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest till August 21 to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits.

IMAGE: IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Photograph: UnacademyUPSCArticulate/Youtube

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi Police as well as the UPSC on the anticipatory bail plea by Khedkar, and asked them to file their responses.

"In the facts of the present case, the court is of the opinion that the petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad said.

 

The court listed the case for further hearing on August 21.

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

On August 1, a sessions court here had denied anticipatory bail to her and said there are serious allegations against her, which "require a thorough investigation".

Khedkar had approached the sessions court, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Facing media trial, will reveal truth: Puja Khedkar
Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college
How Puja Khedkar obtained disability certificate
Farah-Sajid's Emotional Goodbye To Mum
Srinagar's Grand Tiranga Rally
Imports of pulses may dip in FY25 on good monsoon
NZ bring out big guns for India, Sri Lanka tour
