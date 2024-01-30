News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Proud Marathas' wouldn't want to be counted among Kunbis: Rane

'Proud Marathas' wouldn't want to be counted among Kunbis: Rane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2024 09:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union minister Narayan Rane has opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community members and said 'proud Marathas' would not want to be included in that caste segment to avail reservation benefits.

IMAGE: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as Patil announces an end to the protests after the government accepts their demands, in Mumbai on January 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

At nearly four crore, Marathas comprise 32 per cent of the state's population, Rane said on Monday in a post on X, adding that caste, religion and country are superior than any post.

"Proud Marathas would not get included in Kunbis and seek benefits of reservations. This could mean an encroachment over the existing OBCs," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former state chief minister said.

 

"It is my request to the Maharashtra government not to suppress the Maratha community that has a glorious history of wars and battles. It is a delicate matter that the state needs to study deeply," he added.

Rane, when he was in the Congress, headed a committee on Maratha quota, though granting such benefits on its recommendations did not pass the legal test.

On Sunday, Rane expressed disapproval of the state government's decision to give Kunbi certificates to the kin of Maratha community members based on caste certificates or old documents.

His opposition comes amid state minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressing similar views.

Bhujbal, a senior OBC leader, on Sunday said protests will be held outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars on February 1 against the state government's decision regarding the Maratha quota.

His announcement came after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange called off his stir on Saturday after the state government said it has accepted his demands.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that till Marathas get the reservation, they will be given all benefits enjoyed by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

A draft notification has been issued by the government, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi.

An agrarian community, Kunbi falls in the OBC category.

Activist Manoj Jarange, who is spearheading the agitation for reservation for the Marathas since last August, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maratha Quota Stir: Eknath Shinde's Masterstroke?
Maratha Quota Stir: Eknath Shinde's Masterstroke?
Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma
Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma
Maratha Protests: The MLA Whose Home Was Burnt
Maratha Protests: The MLA Whose Home Was Burnt
Chief Imam faces fatwa for joining Ayodhya ceremony
Chief Imam faces fatwa for joining Ayodhya ceremony
'I didn't reach here with anyone's help'
'I didn't reach here with anyone's help'
This Is Why The Camera Loves Nehal
This Is Why The Camera Loves Nehal
How BJP Plans To Shackle Nitish Kumar
How BJP Plans To Shackle Nitish Kumar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve

Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve

'How Can Marathas Demand Reservations?'

'How Can Marathas Demand Reservations?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances