News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Protests over Manipur violence continue to rock Parliament

Protests over Manipur violence continue to rock Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2023 13:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as opposition parties continued with their protests on Manipur violence.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Members from various opposition parties, including the Congress, sought to raise the Manipur issue immediately after the House convened and some of them shouted slogans.

A visibly peeved Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members not to indulge in sloganeering, saying it will not help resolve the issues and requested them to be on their seats.

 

He told them that the Question Hour should continue as important issues are to be discussed and that time will be given to them to raise their issues.

Further, Birla said the members should uphold the decorum of the House and discuss important issues.

When the proceedings commenced, Opposition members were infuriated as very few Bharatiya Janata Party members were present in the House as most of them had attended the BJP's weekly Parliamentary party meeting in the morning and were apparently on their way to the House.

More BJP members started coming into the House after the Question Hour began.

Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour but no supplementaries were asked by the Congress members whose names were listed.

As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned within three minutes of convening and now the House will meet again at 2 pm.

Opposition parties have been protesting the ethnic violence in Manipur and have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the Manipur issue since the Monsoon session started on July 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
'In 2 nights, 246 churches were burnt down'
'In 2 nights, 246 churches were burnt down'
Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings
Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings
Modi invokes PFI, Indian Mujahideen to target Oppn
Modi invokes PFI, Indian Mujahideen to target Oppn
Richa Makes Her Debut...Again!
Richa Makes Her Debut...Again!
Your I-T Returns Questions Answered!
Your I-T Returns Questions Answered!
Vaani Gets Ready For Murders!
Vaani Gets Ready For Murders!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against govt

Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against govt

718 Myanmarese entered Manipur last week: Home dept

718 Myanmarese entered Manipur last week: Home dept

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances