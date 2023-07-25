News
Rediff.com  » News » Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 25, 2023 11:59 IST
Some opposition parties, part of the INDIA alliance, are likely to move a notice of no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: MPs of ppposition parties alliance, INDIA, protest at the premises of Parliament, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Manipur ethnic violence in both houses, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A proposal to submit the notice was discussed at a meeting of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday morning.

 

The sources said after weighing various options to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, it was decided that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue.

The opposition strategy to corner the government on Manipur will continue in the Rajya Sabha as well, the sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
