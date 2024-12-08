News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Protests in Bengal over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh; Dhaka saris burnt

Protests in Bengal over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh; Dhaka saris burnt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 08, 2024 18:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Protests were held in various parts of West Bengal on Sunday over the alleged atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Hindu activists take part in the Saurya Diwas protest rally over the violence against minorities in Bangladesh, in Kolkata, December 6, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

Hundreds of people joined the protest rallies organised by Hindutva groups in Kolkata, Kanthi, Kakdwip, Sandeshkhali and Purulia, calling for the immediate release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

At the demonstration outside the Salt Lake International Bus Terminus near Kolkata, protesters torched Dhakai Jamdani saris from Bangladesh.

 

They called for a boycott of Bangladeshi goods, warning that Indians wouldn't remain silent if the disrespect toward the tricolour and attacks on Hindus continued.

"We condemn the continuous targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh and the hate-driven narratives against India. We will not sit idle and with burning the Jamdani sarees, we urge people to boycott Bangladeshi products," said a protestor.

"What kind of Bangladesh is this? The people who fought for liberation in 1971 now seem to be erasing their own history," said another protestor.

Leading the protest rally in Kanthi, the state's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said 'sanatanis' were united against rising fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh.

"The martyrdom of 30,000 Indian soldiers in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war has been forgotten by the Islamists in the neighbouring country. Today's rally is a wake-up call to the elements across the border to stop rabble-rousing rhetoric," he said.

When asked about anti-India statements by Bangladeshi groups, Adhikari said that following international protocol and UN guidelines, the Narendra Modi government will take appropriate steps at the right moment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh amid protests over Hindu leader's arrest
3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh amid protests over Hindu leader's arrest
No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in Bangladesh
No bail, no lawyer for arrested Hindu leader in Bangladesh
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy, suspends visa services in Agartala
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy, suspends visa services in Agartala
India lose to Bangladesh in Asia Cup U-19 final
India lose to Bangladesh in Asia Cup U-19 final
Martial law: South Korea arrests ex-defence min
Martial law: South Korea arrests ex-defence min
Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead
Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead
Rohit breaks silence: Truth behind Shami's absence
Rohit breaks silence: Truth behind Shami's absence
More like this
Why do Bengal parties clash over attacks on Bangladesh Hindus?
Why do Bengal parties clash over attacks on Bangladesh Hindus?
Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head amid protests
Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head amid protests

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances