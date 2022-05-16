News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Protests against Rahul Bhat's killing continue, govt's effigies burnt

Protests against Rahul Bhat's killing continue, govt's effigies burnt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 16, 2022 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Protests by Kashmiri Pandits over the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists inside his office last week continued in Ganderbal and Anatnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits holding placards stage a sit-in protest against the recent killing of government servant Rahul Bhat, in Srinagar, May 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to protest against the killing of their community member, the officials said.

 

The protesters held photographs of Bhat, who was shot dead by the ultras inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on May 12, and shouted slogans like "we want justice", the officials said.

Similar protests were also held in Anantnag where the protesters also set afire effigies depicting the present government.

The Union territory administration has ordered a probe by a special investigation team into Bhat's killing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lashkar terrorists shoot dead Pandit in govt office
Lashkar terrorists shoot dead Pandit in govt office
SIT to probe use of force against Kashmiri Pandits
SIT to probe use of force against Kashmiri Pandits
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
SC to hear plea against Gyanvapi survey on Tuesday
SC to hear plea against Gyanvapi survey on Tuesday
Chintan Shivir: 'High on optics, low on delivery'
Chintan Shivir: 'High on optics, low on delivery'
CSK-GT: Top Performer: Sensible Saha
CSK-GT: Top Performer: Sensible Saha
Court orders Shivling site sealed in Gyanvapi complex
Court orders Shivling site sealed in Gyanvapi complex
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's killers gunned down in JK

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's killers gunned down in JK

SIT to probe Kashmiri Pandit's killing after outrage

SIT to probe Kashmiri Pandit's killing after outrage

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances