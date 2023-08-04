News
Manipur: Rifles, carbines, grenades looted from police armoury

Manipur: Rifles, carbines, grenades looted from police armoury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 04, 2023 10:03 IST
In a fresh incident of arms looting, a mob comprising the majority community broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and 'Ghatak' series of assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said.

IMAGE: A paramilitary personnel fires tear gas to disperse people protesting against the mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur's ethnic violence, in Imphal on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.

A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ethnic clashes that broke out in the state on May 3, they said.

 

More than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three 'Ghaatak' rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades among others were looted by the mob, officials said.

The mass burial programme by the tribals had sparked fresh tension in the strife-torn state with the majority community opposing the move.

More than 25 people were injured in clashes as the Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions on their way to the proposed burial site in violation of restrictions on gatherings, officials said.

The majority community had also attempted to loot two other armouries located in the state capital but the attempts were foiled.

The Manipur high court, in an extraordinary hearing held on Thursday morning, had stayed the proposed mass burial even though the Kuki community claimed that they had postponed the programme after discussions with the Union home ministry.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. -- PTI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
