Protesters demand Ahir regiment in Army, clash with Gurugram police

Source: PTI
November 18, 2022 15:06 IST
Over 200 people were detained and several got injured in a clash between the police and protesters demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Army, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Gurugram site at around 10.30 am on Friday and tried to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway, they said.

 

When the police started detaining them, some of them began pelting stones, they said.

In the clash between police and the protesters, people from both sides got injured, police said, adding some of them are still at the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Manesar) Suresh Kumar said, ”The protesters wanted to block the highway and we detained them. We are telling them that if they want to protest, they can do so but it won't be allowed on the highway.”

The police are present at the spot and the situation is under control, the ACP said.

The Gurugram traffic police on Thursday issued an advisory after the protesters announced the demonstration near the Kherki Daula toll. A large police force was deployed to divert the traffic.

The detained protesters were sent to different police stations in more than ten buses of the Haryana roadways, the police said.

Source: PTI
 
