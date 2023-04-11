Whole BJP dispensation mercilessly attacks Rahul for his questions: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday made a scathing attack against the Centre and charged that the whole Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation was "mercilessly attacking" her brother Rahul Gandhi, and that the Prime Minister himself found it appropriate to malign him just because he asks questions.

IMAGE: Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to the supporters during a roadshow, in Wayanad, Kerala, April 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a mass public meeting organised by the United Democratic Front workers in Wayanad, she said Rahul's future as Wayanad MP was now in the hands of the court.

She said it was a strange thing for her to know that for the time being he has been disqualified from even fighting another election for eight years.

Stressing that it was the duty of a Parliamentarian to ask questions, to demand accountability and to raise issues, Priyanka also said it was a right enshrined in the Constitution that we are free to express ourselves, free to ask, free to debate and free to dissent.

"I find it is even stranger that the whole government, every minister, every MP and even the Prime Minister himself finds it acceptable and appropriate to malign and mercilessly attack one man just because he asks the questions they cannot respond to," she said.

Without naming anyone, she said truth was an uncomfortable thing "especially for those who lie and those who unleash an industrial scale of propaganda" against anyone who dares to question them.

Pointing out that India was a nation built on the foundation of truth, non-violence, equality and justice, she said the satyagraha struggles during the time of freedom movement were also a fight for truth.

She questioned BJP leaders' charge that the Congress party had taken one man's issue to be the issue of democracy.

"It seems to be exactly the opposite. The entire government and the BJP are trying to turn democracy upside down just to protect one man. His name is Gautam Adani," she said.

Priyanka also said that the country was at a crossroads and what had happened to her brother was just a "symptom".

"It is a symptom how far we are on the path of dictatorship today," she said.

Attacking Narendra Modi, she said the prime minister felt responsible for defending Adani but felt no responsibility towards the people of the country,

"This government believes that it owns India, but India belongs to you, my brothers and sisters," she said.

Describing Rahul as a "brave" and "compassionate" man, Priyanka said he was "undaunted" by the power of those who try to silence him.

She said the people of Wayanad, his home constituency, know that he is a compassionate man who is ready to hear their issues and struggles and ready to lend them a helping hand.

"He has raised your issues...he tried to resolve your problems...he has worked hard for you...he has stood by your difficult times," she said.

She said his future as an MP was in the hands of the court but he would keep on asking questions.

"We will not stop asking questions. We will question them. We will ask for accountability. We will keep speaking the truth," Priyanka added.