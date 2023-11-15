News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Priyanka calls Scindia a traitor in MP, compares Modi to Salman Khan

Priyanka calls Scindia a traitor in MP, compares Modi to Salman Khan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 15, 2023 18:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked Union minister and her former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, calling him a traitor.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, November 15, 2023. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Priyanka was addressing a rally to canvass for the Congress candidate in the Datia assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh, which will go to polls on November 17.

 

She said that inflation has shattered the dreams of the people in the state.

“Do you know Scindia ji? We worked together in Uttar Pradesh... We the people of UP express our complaints or anger... We vent out everything... We don't have a habit of addressing (him) Maharaj,” Priyanka said.

She said that workers used to tell her that they had to call Scindia “Maharaj” to get their work done and it was not their (workers) habit.

“He (Scindia) has followed his family tradition well… he has betrayed the trust of the people of Gwalior and Chambal region. He toppled your (referring to people) government, which you had voted for,” she said.

Priyanka claimed that the employment situation has been the best in the country in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh while it is poor in MP.

The Congress general secretary took potshots at Narottam Mishra, the BJP candidate from Datia and state home minister Narottam Mishra, saying he watches movies the entire day to watch “who is in which attire?”

Terming Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a “world-famous actor”, Priyanka said he can outshine Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. But whenever someone talks about work, he starts behaving like Asrani (comedian), she said.

Referring to Scindia, the Congress leader said, “There is one thing. Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi) is good at recognising people. He has gathered traitors and cowards from all over the world and taken them into his party,” she said.

Priyanka said she pities the “old workers of RSS and BJP” who she said worked hard for their organisation.

She alleged that PM Modi keeps lamenting that “they have abused me so much”.

“Have you watched Salman Khan's movie ‘Tere Naam' in which he kept crying from the beginning till the end? I say, let's make a movie on Modi ji also with that name,” she said.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MP braces for another fierce BJP-Congress battle
MP braces for another fierce BJP-Congress battle
Congress' Cricket Promise In MP
Congress' Cricket Promise In MP
Will Congress-SP War In MP Rock INDIA Boat?
Will Congress-SP War In MP Rock INDIA Boat?
PIX: Kohli, Iyer centuries light up Wankhede!
PIX: Kohli, Iyer centuries light up Wankhede!
Kashmiri Muslims perform last rites of Hindu neighbour
Kashmiri Muslims perform last rites of Hindu neighbour
Booked in Mahadev betting case, Burmans deny charges
Booked in Mahadev betting case, Burmans deny charges
50th ODI century for record-breaking Kohli!
50th ODI century for record-breaking Kohli!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'MP is the most corrupt state in the country'

'MP is the most corrupt state in the country'

727 Crorepati Candidates In MP!

727 Crorepati Candidates In MP!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances