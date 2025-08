Prez Murmu visits hospital to pay tribute to Shibu Soren

President Droupadi Murmu visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay her last respects to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren who passed away on Monday morning.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay last respects to Shibu Soren. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn/X

Soren, 81, was admitted at the hospital since June 19 due to a kidney-related ailment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospital in person to pay homage to the former Jharkhand chief minister.

Offering his tributes, the prime minister said that Shibu Soren was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, and the poor and downtrodden.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the JMM leader at the Delhi hospital.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Shibu Soren's body will be brought to Ranchi around 4 pm, following which it will be taken to his residence in Morabadi area.