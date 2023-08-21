News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pregnancy outside marriage is injurious, says SC in case of rape survivor

Pregnancy outside marriage is injurious, says SC in case of rape survivor

Source: PTI
August 21, 2023 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Observing that pregnancy outside marriage is injurious and a cause of stress, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed a rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her over 27-week pregnancy.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India.

Taking note of the survivor's medical report, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the Gujarat high court was not right in rejecting the prayer for termination of pregnancy.

The top court said in Indian society within the institution of marriage, pregnancy is a reason for joy and celebration not only for the couple but for the family and friends.

 

"In contrast, pregnancy outside marriage is injurious, particularly in cases of sexual assault or abuse and is a cause of stress and trauma affecting the physical and mental health of pregnant women. Sexual assault of a woman is itself distressing and sexual abuse resulting in pregnancy compounds the injury. This is because such a pregnancy is not voluntary or mindful.

"In view of the above discussion and the medical report, we permit the appellant to terminate her pregnancy. We direct her to be present in hospital tomorrow so that procedure for termination of pregnancy can be carried out," the bench said.

The apex court said if the foetus is found to be alive, the hospital shall give all necessary assistance, including incubation to ensure the foetus survives.

If it survives, the State shall take steps to ensure the child is adopted in accordance with the law, it said.

In a special sitting, the top court on Saturday expressed displeasure over the Gujarat high court adjourning the survivor's plea for medical termination of her pregnancy, and said "valuable time" has been lost during the pendency of the matter.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for the termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories including survivors of rape and other vulnerable women such as the differently-abled and minors. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC's abortion verdict covers non-cisgender women too
SC's abortion verdict covers non-cisgender women too
SC brings marital rape, singles under abortion law
SC brings marital rape, singles under abortion law
Don't cite US verdict in same-sex marriage case: SC
Don't cite US verdict in same-sex marriage case: SC
'We didn't take our chances'
'We didn't take our chances'
Nag Panchami Special: Haldi Paan Patholi
Nag Panchami Special: Haldi Paan Patholi
Rising competition, valuations of paint majors a worry
Rising competition, valuations of paint majors a worry
NZ's Southee happy with 'tough challenge' in UAE
NZ's Southee happy with 'tough challenge' in UAE
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC unhappy over Gujarat HC deferring abortion plea

SC unhappy over Gujarat HC deferring abortion plea

Govt notifies abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy

Govt notifies abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances