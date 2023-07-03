News
Rediff.com  » News » Praful Patel announces parallel NCP heads, Sharad Pawar is national president

Praful Patel announces parallel NCP heads, Sharad Pawar is national president

Source: PTI
July 03, 2023 18:59 IST
Soon after being removed as Nationalist Congress Party working president, Praful Patel on Monday evening announced the appointment of Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare as the party's state unit chief , replacing Jayant Patil, and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar as its legislature wing leader.

IMAGE: Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal announce the NCP office-bearers, Mumbai, July 3, 2023 Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Earlier, NCP president Sharad Pawar had sacked Patel and Tatkare, both MPs who have sided with Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, from the party.

Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP who was named NCP working president last month, told a press conference in Mumbai that he had informed Patil to hand over charge to Tatkare.

 

Patel said Ajit Pawar will be the NCP's legislature party leader.

"Today is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar continues to bless us," said Patel

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was present at the press meet, said he enjoyed the support of "maximum" NCP legislators and said he has given a letter to the assembly speaker, seeking disqualification of party MLAs Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad from the house.

Ajit Pawar said the party and MLAs were with him and the notice for disqualification against him and the eight newly sworn-in ministers was meaningless.

The deputy CM said he had the party with him and also its symbol (clock).

"Whatever we are doing is in the interest of the party. We will strengthen our party further, " he said.

Asked who was the NCP's national head, Ajit Pawar shot back, "The party national president is Sharad Pawar. Have you forgotten?"

He said the Leader of Opposition in the assembly is appointed by the speaker and not by a party functionary.

In other appointments announced by Patel, Rupali Chakankar has been named chief of the NCP's state women's wing, while MLC Amol Mitkari and Anand Paranjpe will be spokespersons. Suraj Chavan has been appointed the party's youth wing president in Maharashtra. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
