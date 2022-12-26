News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prachanda takes oath as Nepal's new PM for third time

Prachanda takes oath as Nepal's new PM for third time

By Shirish B Pradhan
December 26, 2022 16:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" was on Monday sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for a third time, a day after President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed him as the new premier.

IMAGE: Nepal's Maoist Center chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' submits an application regarding his candidature as the next prime minister of Nepal, in Kathmandu, December 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 68-year-old former guerrilla leader was appointed as the country's new prime minister after he submitted a letter to the president showing the support of 169 members in the 275-member House of Representatives.

 

Prachanda took the oath of office and secrecy from President Bhandari at an official ceremony at Shital Niwas.

Born in Dhikurpokhari of Kaski district near Pokhara on December 11, 1954, Prachanda remained underground for almost 13 years.

He joined mainstream politics when the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist adopted peaceful politics, ending a decade-long armed insurgency.

He led the decade-long armed struggle from 1996 to 2006 that ultimately ended with the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement in November 2006.

The Nepali Congress is the largest party with 89 seats in the House of Representatives while Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist–Leninist and Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre have 78 and 32 seats, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shirish B Pradhan in Kathmandu
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Are Xi's Policies Disastrous For China?
Are Xi's Policies Disastrous For China?
Nepal's ruling NCP fails to resolve Oli-Prachanda feud
Nepal's ruling NCP fails to resolve Oli-Prachanda feud
'Nepal thinks China can give them something'
'Nepal thinks China can give them something'
Ananya, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023
Ananya, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023
'I have grown some steel in my psyche'
'I have grown some steel in my psyche'
Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent
Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent
Aaftab, Shraddha heard in heated argument in new video
Aaftab, Shraddha heard in heated argument in new video
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Pro-China' Prachanda returns as Nepal PM for 3rd time

'Pro-China' Prachanda returns as Nepal PM for 3rd time

China behind anti-US protests in Nepal?

China behind anti-US protests in Nepal?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances