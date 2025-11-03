HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 5 killed, 143 injured as powerful quake hits Afghanistan

5 killed, 143 injured as powerful quake hits Afghanistan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 03, 2025 10:29 IST

x

At least five people were killed and 143 others injured after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck several provinces across Afghanistan in the wee hours of Monday, according to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

In a statement posted on X, ANDMA said the earthquake occurred around 1 am and shook multiple regions, including the country's northwestern, central, western, northern, north-eastern, and eastern zones.

Preliminary reports indicate that the epicentre was in Samangan province, where most of the casualties and damage were reported.

 

"According to initial information, Samangan province was the epicentre of this earthquake, and so far in Samangan province, five people have been martyred and 143 people have been injured, most of whom have been transferred to their homes after treatment," the authority said in the statement.

ANDMA added that financial losses were also reported in the affected areas, though full details are yet to be released.

"Additionally, financial losses have also occurred in the mentioned areas, the full details of which will be shared later," the statement added.

The authority said it immediately coordinated with provincial and district officials following the earthquake to ensure a timely response and assistance.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude on Monday, which was at a depth of 23 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 03/11/2025 01:59:02 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 67.50 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS stated in a post on X.

According to a report by CNN, the earthquake was also felt in parts of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan -- three countries bordering northern Afghanistan.

Earlier in September, the eastern province of Afghanistan was hit with a powerful earthquake of 6.0 magnitude, leaving more than 1400 people dead and over 3,000 people injured, with the majority of casualties reported in Kunar province.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the earthquake's epicentre was in the Kama district of Nangarhar Province, near the Pakistan border. Around 12,000 people have been directly affected by this disaster, the UNOCHA added.

Afghanistan lies in a seismically active region and frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Myanmar earthquake: ISRO reveals before and after images
Myanmar earthquake: ISRO reveals before and after images
5.8-magnitude quake hits parts of northeast, Bengal
5.8-magnitude quake hits parts of northeast, Bengal
Scientist explains cause behind Delhi earthquake
Scientist explains cause behind Delhi earthquake
4.0 magnitude quake hits Delhi, strong tremors rock NCR
4.0 magnitude quake hits Delhi, strong tremors rock NCR
'Everything was shaking, felt as if bridge was collapsing'
'Everything was shaking, felt as if bridge was collapsing'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Indian States With The Highest Incidence Of Diabetes

webstory image 2

Lucknow & 10 Other Dishes/Places Celebrated By UNESCO

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel is fit even at the age of 50, watch the video0:46

Ameesha Patel is fit even at the age of 50, watch the video

'Trump Ji Ko Khud Nahi Pata Wo Kal Kya Karne Wale Hai' COAS Dwivedi's hilarious example goes viral0:56

'Trump Ji Ko Khud Nahi Pata Wo Kal Kya Karne Wale Hai'...

Tej Pratap Yadav dismisses Tejashwi s claim over Bihar CM seat ahead of elections 20250:11

Tej Pratap Yadav dismisses Tejashwi s claim over Bihar CM...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO